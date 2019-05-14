Keeshawn Silver thrilled by NC State offer
NC State didn’t waste time in offering physically impressive sophomore Keeshawn Silver of Rocky Mount (N.C.) High.
The Wolfpack had been evaluating Silver since the fall, due in part to landing his former prep teammate Shyheim Battle, a Rivals.com four-star cornerback. Silver was invited to NCSU’s Junior Day on Jan. 26, and offered him a scholarship Monday evening.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news