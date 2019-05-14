News More News
Keeshawn Silver thrilled by NC State offer

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Rocky Mount (N.C.) High sophomore defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver was offered a NC State scholarship Monday. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

NC State didn’t waste time in offering physically impressive sophomore Keeshawn Silver of Rocky Mount (N.C.) High.

The Wolfpack had been evaluating Silver since the fall, due in part to landing his former prep teammate Shyheim Battle, a Rivals.com four-star cornerback. Silver was invited to NCSU’s Junior Day on Jan. 26, and offered him a scholarship Monday evening.

