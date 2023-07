BERMUDA RUN — Junior wing Treyvon Maddox might be going to high school in South Carolina, but he views himself as from West Virginia.

Maddox is the son of Benedict College coach Artis Maddox, so he has lived where his dad has coached. Artis Maddox spent nine years as an assistant coach at Mountain State University in West Virginia, helping the Cougars go an astonishing 277-38 and had the No. 1 ranking for over 70 weeks at the NAIA level. He then was hired as the head coach at Florida Memorial for three years, before making the move to Benedict College.