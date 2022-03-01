Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian reclassed junior Wesley Tubbs III had been to a NC State football game before, but not basketball.

Tubbs was able to take an uofficial visit and watch NC State host rivals North Carolina at PNC Arena on Sunday. The Tar Heels won 84-74, but Tubbs came away impressed with the Wolfpack. The lanky 6-foot-7, 170-pounder has 11 scholarship offers, with NCSU offering Sept. 25.