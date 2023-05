CHARLOTTE — NC State aims to put together another strong group of defensive back recruits in the class of 2024, and Quentin Reddish is a big part of those plans.

The Wolfpack have already landed Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day safety Brody Barnhardt and Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael defensive back Asaad Brown. Reddish will be officially visiting the Wolfpack on June 16-18, with safeties coach Joe DeForest as the point man in the Charlotte (N.C.) Independence High standout’s recruitment.