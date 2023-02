Junior running back Keenan Phillips feels good because he knows his recruitment is moving in the right direction.

Part of that positive mojo is due to NC State offering the 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster from Bainbridge (Ga.) High on Feb. 22. His first offer from an SEC school in Vanderbilt followed that day, and then Tulane jumped in. Getting three offers in one day felt validating considering his previous offers were Georgia Southern and Troy.