Junior RB Dylan McCoy makes speedy decision for NC State

McCoy becomes the sixth verbal commitment and the second from NC State’s first big June recruiting weekend, joining Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy nose tackle Carmelo McKenzie .

Buford (Ga.) High rising senior running back Dylan McCoy has been a long-time NC State target, and he culminated with verbally committing to the Wolfpack on Saturday.

McCoy had planned to officially visit NC State on June 13-15, but changed it up to this past weekend.

NCSU running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel has prioritized McCoy for over a year. He offered him May 6, 2024, and McCoy unofficially visited twice, before taking his official visit this past weekend.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound McCoy attended NC State’s home game against Stanford last fall, and he returned for a Junior Day visit this winter.

Buford went 12-2 before getting eliminated in the playoffs 30-17 against Carrollton (Ga.) High on Dec. 6, 2024. McCoy split carries with Tennessee signee Justin Baker last year.

McCoy also uses his 10.9-second speed in the 100-meter dash. He also is part of the 400 relay and 800 relay.

McCoy had P4 offers from NC State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He also has offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Memphis, South Florida, Troy and UAB.