Junior Jayden Harris proud to earn NC State offer
Jayden “Juke” Harris has seen his hard work validated with a flurry of offers the summer, and he earned another one Tuesday.
Harris unofficially visited NC State, along with his parents and little brother, and was offered by coach Kevin Keatts toward the end of the visit.
