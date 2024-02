GREENSBORO — Guard Jaylen Cross is starting to find his true game, and the timing is perfect with the NCISAA playoffs about to begin.

Cross helped Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy go 22-8 this season, capping off an impressive multi-year turn-around under coach Brandon Clifford. The program will wait until play again Saturday at home in the NCISAA 2A third-round playoffs as the No. 7 seed.