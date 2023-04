Concord (N.C.) Cannon School junior guard Austin Swartz had a break out season, and now is looking forward to see what recruiting options he might have.

NC State, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee have put in the work to land Swartz, and each has offered him. The skilled 6-foot-4, 165-pounder, who plays both guard spots for Cannon School, was offered by the Wolfpack on Jan. 4. NCSU assistant coach Joel Justus has been the point man on Swartz.