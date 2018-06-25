Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern junior point guard Sharife Cooper is approaching his one-year anniversary of being offered by NC State.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder has more than lived up to early projections and then some, getting ranked No. 33 overall in the country in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He is up to 11 total offers and has been impressive this spring with AOT 17s traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, which is coached by his father.

