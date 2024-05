The last time NC State had a player from Gainesville (Fla.) Newberry High, it worked out well.

NC State offered junior defensive end Mykah Newton on May 14. The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Newberry High has had a flurry of offers come this spring.

Former NCSU nose tackle Cory Durden also came out of Newberry High in the class of 2017. He signed with Florida State, and then eventually transferred to NC State, and earned a spot on the Los Angeles Rams last season.