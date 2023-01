NC State made a heck of a first impression on Concord (N.C.) Cannon School junior guard Austin Swartz on Wednesday.

Swartz took an unofficial to watch NC State blow out No. 16-ranked Duke 84-60, and he received a Wolfpack offer during the post-game celebration. NC State had started the process last June with the sharp-shooter, but have really picked things up the last few months, led by assistant coach Joel Justus.