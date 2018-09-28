NC State’s year-long pursuit of reclassed senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy will be coming to a close next Tuesday.

Lecque announced Friday that he’d be committing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with NC State and Tennessee the two schools he has already officially visited. Rivals.com ranks Lecque the No. 28 overall player in the country and No. 6 point guard in the class of 2019.

Lecque unofficially visited the Wolfpack nearly a year ago at Primetime With The Pack, when he was attending Arden (N.C.) Christ School. NCSU coaches, led by assistant coach Takayo Siddle had begun recruiting Lecque in earnest in Sept. 2017.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder was able to play at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in front of NC State coaches at Raleigh Broughton High following Christmas. NCSU avidly watched all throughout the April evaluation period and July while playing with the New York Rens in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The Trenton, N.J., native averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 21 EYBL contests. He shot 43.6 percent from the field, 65.6 percent on free throws, and 15.8 percent from three-point land.

Following the summer he narrowed his list to NC State, Tennessee, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Texas Tech and Texas Christian. He officially visited NCSU the weekend of Sept. 7-9, along with four-star senior forward Patrick Williams of West Charlotte High.

Lecque enjoyed a meteoric rise during the summer of 2017, landing as high as No. 9 in the Rivals.com rankings. He played with Southern Stampede traveling team in the EYBL, and averaged 17.0 points per game. Offers poured in that spring and summer, and he finished with at least 23 offers.