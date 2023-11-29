Harris redshirted and that allowed him to be eligible for next year, but it won’t be at NC State. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder has elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He becomes the 10th player from NC State to enter the portal, and 11 players overall have departed from the program. Harris had walked on Senior Day last Saturday.

NC State fifth-year senior safety Jakeen Harris was expected to be a key cog for the Wolfpack secondary this season, but got hurt in the season opener against Connecticut.

Harris started 21 of 47 games he played in at NC State and amassed 1,831 plays. He had 166 tackles, 11 passes broken up and four interceptions.

Harris’ best season came in 2020, when he had 76 tackles (43 solo), seven passes defended and an interception. He started all 12 games for the lone time in his NCSU career.

Harris became a part-time starter in 2021, and his numbers fell to 38 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one interception in 12 games (six starts). He started two of 11 games he played in last year, and had 20 tackles and two interceptions.

Harris edged Sean Brown during fall camp to start against the Huskies in the season opener, but got hurt within five plays.

Rivals.com had Harris as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019 coming out of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School. Harris had taken unofficial visits to NC State and UNC the weekend before picking the Wolfpack. He also had offers from Boston College, Kansas State, Minnesota and UCF, among others.