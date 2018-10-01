J.R. Walker nears decision after official visit to NC State
Top NC State senior target J.R. Walker is getting closer to his decision. He has set up an announcement for Oct. 12 at his Clayton (N.C.) High School, and he has been making his last series of visits.
