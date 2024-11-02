Game blog: NC State 38, Stanford 21

NC State returns to action after having a bye week, refreshed and zeroed in on the last four games. The Wolfpack welcome back sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse, but will be playing without sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael.

(Photo by Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Big kickoff leads to points (2:04 p.m.)

NC State senior kick returner Donovan Kaufman ripped off a 91-yard return to the Stanford nine-yard line. Sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion lined up in the backfield and ran for a nine-yard touchdown run to give the Wolfpack a 38-21 lead with 11:04 left in the third quarter.

Ashton Daniels does it again (1:59 p.m.)

Stanford junior quarterback Ashton Daniels gets his second long touchdown run of the game, this time from 48 yards out. NC State's lead shrunk to 31-21 with 11:22 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics

NC State starting to empty it out (1:22 p.m.)

Freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey found freshman receiver Keenan Jackson for a eight-yard touchdown catch to stretch the lead to 31-14 with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

NC State tacks on third touchdown (1:05 p.m.)

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey got plenty of time in the pocket and found redshirt junior tight end Justin Joly for the nine-yard touchdown. NC State leads 24-14 with 5:15 left in the second quarter.

Stanford big run sets up touchdown (12:54 p.m.)

Freshman running back Cole Tabb sprinted 39 yards for Stanford, and that eventually set up backup quarterback Justin Lamson to run in for a three-yard touchdown to cut NC State's led to 17-14 with 11:15 left in the second quarter.

Senior kicker Collin Smith makes field goal (12:45 p.m.)

Senior kicker Collin Smith makes the 23-yard field goal to give the Wolfpack a 17-7 lead with 14:15 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (12:40 p.m.)

Stanford on the board (12:29 p.m.)

Junior quarterback Ashton Daniels on third down and 21 yards, goes off the left side and runs for a 67-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7 with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

NC State strikes first (12:10 p.m.)

NC State converted on a key fourth down and two play, and it led to redshirt freshman running back Daylan Smothers running for a two-yard touchdown with 9:29 left in the first quarter.

NC State turns turnover into touchdown (12:21 p.m.)

NC State senior defensive end Davin Vann gets a sack and forced fumble, with junior outside linebacker Sean Brown recovering it at the Stanford 32-yard line. Senior running back Jordan Waters goes toward the left side and gets the 13-yard touchdown and NC State leads 14-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.