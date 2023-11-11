Game blog: NC State 21, Wake Forest 0
WINSTON- SALEM — NC State travels to Wake Forest, who is having its Senior Day on Saturday.
The Wolfpack have a 6-3 record and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons are 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the league.
Halftime statistics (3:35 p.m.)
Ground game dominates (3:01 p.m.)
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong ran for 38 yards to help set up redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms, who plunged in for a one-yard score. NC State leads Wake Forest 21-0 with 8:07 left in the second quarter.
NC State takes 14-0 lead (2:48 p.m.)
NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs for a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down and goal. NC State leads Wake Forest 14-0 with 12:09 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (2:40 p.m.)
NC State strikes first (2:14 p.m.)
Freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion went for 68 yards on a reverse, and then sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Julian Gray. NC State leads 7-0 with 11:32 left in the first quarter.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE