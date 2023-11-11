WINSTON- SALEM — NC State travels to Wake Forest, who is having its Senior Day on Saturday. The Wolfpack have a 6-3 record and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons are 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the league.

Pregame shot before NC State at Wake Forest on Saturday. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Halftime statistics (3:35 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBzdGF0aXN0aWNzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vNUlXUTdGaWR5ZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVJV1E3RmlkeWU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzNDM5MTM2NjMwMjQzNjg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Ground game dominates (3:01 p.m.)

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong ran for 38 yards to help set up redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms, who plunged in for a one-yard score. NC State leads Wake Forest 21-0 with 8:07 left in the second quarter.

NC State takes 14-0 lead (2:48 p.m.)

NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs for a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down and goal. NC State leads Wake Forest 14-0 with 12:09 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (2:40 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBxdWFydGVyIHN0YXRpc3RpY3MgZm9yIE5DIFN0YXRlIGF0 IFdha2UgRm9yZXN0OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNlpxelpWcHpq TiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZacXpaVnB6ak48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIz NDI1MzE1MzQ1ODUwNDY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NC State strikes first (2:14 p.m.)

Freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion went for 68 yards on a reverse, and then sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Julian Gray. NC State leads 7-0 with 11:32 left in the first quarter.