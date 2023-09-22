NC State improved to 3-1 with a thrilling 24-21 victory at Virginia on Friday, with the Cavaliers falling to 0-4. NCSU hosts Louisville next Friday in the rare back-to-back Friday night games.

Final statistics (11:05 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIGZvciBOQyBTdGF0ZSYjMzk7cyAyNC0y MSB3aW4gb3ZlciBWaXJnaW5pYTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tl YVhhTDNIS2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZWFYYUwzSEthPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFRoZVdvbGZwYWNrQ2VudHJhbCAoQE5DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscy9zdGF0 dXMvMTcwNTQxNzc4ODk1NTgwMzk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

UVA penalties set up Brayden Narveson to win it (11:01 p.m.)

NC State kicker Brayden Narveson makes the 33-yard field to escape with a 24-21 win at Virginia and improve to 3-1. NC State hosts Louisville on Friday.

Virginia with crazy way to tie game (10:54 p.m.)

Virginia overcame itself to get a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Washington and a 17-yard two-point conversion to tie the game 21-21 with 36 seconds left. But then another penalty by UVA has given NC State life on the ensuing long kickoff.

Third quarter statistics (10:07 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlyZCBxdWFydGVyIHN0YXRpc3RpY3Mgd2l0aCBOQyBTdGF0ZSBs ZWFkaW5nIDIxLTEzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS2V4aHB0WXVJ YiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tleGhwdFl1SWI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA1 NDAzMzYwMzE5MjkxODA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kevin Concepcion gets second score (10:02 p.m.)

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong finds an open Kevin Concepcion, and he takes off for a 48-yard touchdown and NC State leads 21-13 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. The second touchdown of the game for Concepcion, who is up to 116 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40OCBZQVJEUyBUTyBUSEUg8J+PoDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYnN0cm9uZzM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBic3Ry b25nMzQ8L2E+IOKeoe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0tjdGhla2lkMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2N0aGVraWQyPC9h PiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfjqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q YWNrRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2tGb290YmFs bDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VzcG4/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVzcG48L2E+IDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aWmgyUkxwQlBFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWlpo MlJMcEJQRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBQ0NGb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQ0NGb290YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNTQwNTA1NzE3MTE2NTY3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

UVA settles for field goal (9:57 p.m.)

Virginia kicker Will Bettridge hits the 36-yard field goal despite hitting the left upright. NC State leads 14-13 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

NC State holds Virginia to FG (9:48 p.m.)

Virginia kicker Will Bettridge makes a 21-yard field goal to cut it to 14-10 with 6:48 left in the third quarter. Wide receiver Malik Washington set up the drive with a 60-yard reception to the NCSU 4-yard line.

Halftime statistics (9:06 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIGZvciBOQyBTdGF0ZSwgd2hvIGxl YWRzIFZpcmdpbmlhIDE0LTc6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pTFNj YVBuRjhjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaUxTY2FQbkY4YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVz LzE3MDUzODgxODY1MDYyNDgzMzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Two-minute drill pays off (9:03 p.m.)

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong shows off his experience in the two-minute drill, and Delbert Mimms plunges in for a one-yard score with 28 seconds left in the first half. NC State leads Virginia 14-7.

Big INT by Micah Gaffney (8:50 p.m.)

Potential miscommunication and senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong is picked off by Virginia defensive back Micah Gaffney, who returns it to UVA 22 and saves the defense points.

Virginia ties it up (8:27 p.m.)

Virginia freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea danced around and found Northwestern transfer Malik Johnson for the 8-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 11:46 left in the second quarter.

NC State strikes first (8:18 p.m.)

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong finds freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion who breaks free for the 12-yard touchdown, 7-0, with 14:55 left in the second quarter. First career touchdown for Concepcion.

First quarter statistics (8:13 p.m.)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBxdWFydGVyIHN0YXRpc3RpY3MgZm9yIE5DIFN0YXRlIGF0 IFZpcmdpbmlhOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN000Wmk5OTRXTyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdNNFppOTk0V088L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhl V29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA1Mzc0 Nzk2MzEyNDI4Nzk4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy MywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK