UVA penalties set up Brayden Narveson to win it (11:01 p.m.)
NC State kicker Brayden Narveson makes the 33-yard field to escape with a 24-21 win at Virginia and improve to 3-1. NC State hosts Louisville on Friday.
Virginia with crazy way to tie game (10:54 p.m.)
Virginia overcame itself to get a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Washington and a 17-yard two-point conversion to tie the game 21-21 with 36 seconds left. But then another penalty by UVA has given NC State life on the ensuing long kickoff.
NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong finds an open Kevin Concepcion, and he takes off for a 48-yard touchdown and NC State leads 21-13 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. The second touchdown of the game for Concepcion, who is up to 116 yards.
Virginia kicker Will Bettridge hits the 36-yard field goal despite hitting the left upright. NC State leads 14-13 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.
NC State holds Virginia to FG (9:48 p.m.)
Virginia kicker Will Bettridge makes a 21-yard field goal to cut it to 14-10 with 6:48 left in the third quarter. Wide receiver Malik Washington set up the drive with a 60-yard reception to the NCSU 4-yard line.
NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong shows off his experience in the two-minute drill, and Delbert Mimms plunges in for a one-yard score with 28 seconds left in the first half. NC State leads Virginia 14-7.
Big INT by Micah Gaffney (8:50 p.m.)
Potential miscommunication and senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong is picked off by Virginia defensive back Micah Gaffney, who returns it to UVA 22 and saves the defense points.
Virginia ties it up (8:27 p.m.)
Virginia freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea danced around and found Northwestern transfer Malik Johnson for the 8-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 11:46 left in the second quarter.
NC State strikes first (8:18 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong finds freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion who breaks free for the 12-yard touchdown, 7-0, with 14:55 left in the second quarter. First career touchdown for Concepcion.