Published Sep 21, 2024
Game blog: No. 21 Clemson 21, NC State 0
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
CLEMSON, S.C. — NC State is playing on the national stage for the second time this season, playing at No. 21-ranked Clemson.

The Wolfpack will be starting freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey with senior starter Grayson McCall out with an injury. NC State should welcome back staring cornerbacks Brandon Cisse, a sophomore, and senior Aydan White. Cisse got hurt two plays into the Louisiana Tech game last week, and White missed the contest.

Forced fumble leads to score (12:34 p.m.)

NC State sophomore defensive end T.J. Parker got a sack and forced fumble against NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey at the NCSU 19-yard line. Clemson eventually threw a two-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams to extend its lead to 21-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter.

Clemson starting to surge (12:27 p.m.)

Clemson junior quarterback Cade Klubnik throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to sophomore slot receiver Antonio Williams in the end zone. Clemson takes an early 14-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first quarter.

Clemson strikes first (12:11 p.m.)

​Clemson junior quarterback Cade Klubnik keeps it on the read option and races 55 yards for the touchdown, and the Tigers lead 7-0 with 13:29.

