Game blog: No. 21 Clemson 21, NC State 0

CLEMSON, S.C. — NC State is playing on the national stage for the second time this season, playing at No. 21-ranked Clemson.

The Wolfpack will be starting freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey with senior starter Grayson McCall out with an injury. NC State should welcome back staring cornerbacks Brandon Cisse, a sophomore, and senior Aydan White. Cisse got hurt two plays into the Louisiana Tech game last week, and White missed the contest.