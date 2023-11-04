Game blog: NC State 7, Miami 6
NC State is aiming to become bowl eligible with a win over Miami on Saturday on the ACC Network.
The Wolfpack enter the contest 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, while Miami is 6-2 overall and also 2-2 in the league.
Andres Borregales gets second field goal (8:57 p.m.)
Miami junior kicker Andres Borregales makes the 27-yard field goal to cut NC State's lead to 7-6 with 13:09 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (8:47 p.m.)
Jordan Poole gets touchdown on first touch (8:41 p.m.)
Linebacker turned running back Jordan Poole was all alone in catching a 12-yard touchdown pass to give NC State a 7-3 lead with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
Miami gets on the board first (8:23 p.m.)
Miami junior kicker Andres Borregales makes a 48-yard field goal to give the Hurricanes' a 3-0 lead over NC State with 6:57 left in the first quarter.
