Game blog: NC State 10, Louisville 10
Undefeated Louisville travels to play NC State tonight on ESPN.
NC State, which is 3-1, is playing its second straight Friday night game. The Wolfpack won at Virginia 24-21 last. Friday.
The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start with ACC wins over both Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Statistics through three quarters (9:30 p.m.)
Louisville ties the game up, 10-10 (9:24 p.m.)
Louisville junior kicker Brock Travelstead makes the 33-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10 with 1:32 left in the third quarter.
Louisville cracks scoring column (9:08 p.m.)
UL senior quarterback Jack Plummer's deep ball to Chris Bell for a 39-yard touchdown catch, and NC State's lead is now 10-7 with 6:38 left in the third quarter.
Halftime statistics (8:36 p.m.)
Shyheim Battle gets INT for Wolfpack; leads to FG (8:26 p.m.)
Poor pass by Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer and NC State redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle grabs it and gets to the UL 32-yard line with 49 seconds left in the first half.
Senior kicker Brayden Narveson drained the 48-yard field goal to end the first half, and the Wolfpack lead 10-0 over Louisville.
NC State blitz causes turnover (8:14 p.m.)
Redshirt sophomore safety Sean Brown came through on a blitz and sacked and stripped Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer for a loss of 15 yards, and senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson recovered it at NCSU 47-yard line.
Fake punt sparks NC State (8:03 p.m.)
Outside linebacker Payton Wilson ran for three yards on a fake punt to keep the drive alive. The 13-play, 65-yard drive was eventually capped off by redshirt junior running back Delbert Mimms running four yards for the score. NC State leads 7-0 with 6:27 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (7:43 p.m.)
Jakolbe Baldwin makes position switch (6:55 p.m.)
NC State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin has moved to cornerback and now wears No. 32. Fellow redshirt sophomore Christopher Scott is also listed at cornerback, but also listed at wide receiver on GoPack.com.
Bill Cowher pregame interview (5:30 p.m.)
