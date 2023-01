HIGH POINT — Reidsville (N.C.) High freshman Kendre’ Harrison served notice that he was coming last May while still in the eighth grade.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Harrison’s first semester of high school has gone even better than many could imagine. Harrison, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game May 21, has emerged as a star in both football and hoops at Reidsville High.