Football prospects shine at NCHSAA, NCISAA track and field regionals
Two-sport star Jonathan Paylor went 4-for-4 Saturday in the NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional in Franklinton, N.C.
The Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High standout won the 100-meter dash (10.83 seconds), 200 dash (21.74) and 400 dash (48.50). He was also on the winning 800 relay. Paylor will be officially visiting NC State on June 16-18.
NC State senior offensive line signee Kamen Smith of Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central won the shot put with 48 feet, 6 inches in the 2A Midwest Regional.
Clinton (N.C.) High junior Amaris Williams won the shot put (48-7), and was fifth in prelims for the 110-meter hurdles (16.42). He also qualified for the state meet after Clinton finished third in the 400 relay. Williams will officially visit NC State on June 9-11.
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore David Sanders finished second in the shot put with 48-11 in the CISAA Conference Championships in Charlotte. He was also fifth in the discus with 131-7.
Monroe sophomore Jordan Young won the triple jump with 45 feet, 8.75 inches, and he was second in the long jump with 22-1.50 in the 2A Midwest Regional.
Both Sanders and Young have NC State offers in the class of 2025, and are major targets.
The NCISAA track meet will start Friday and Saturday at Concord (N.C.) Cannon School, and the NCHSAA track and field championships will be at North Carolina A&T on Friday and Saturday. The top four finishers advanced to the NCHSAA state meet.
Other football prospects results
Clinton High junior Josiah McLaurin was fifth in the 100 (11.52), and 11th in the 200 (23.39) in the 2A Mideast Regional, plus joined Williams on the third-place 400 relay. Sophomore teammate Nydarion Blackwell was fourth in the high jump (6-0).
Smoky Mountain (N.C.) junior Da’Mare Williams tripped on a hurdle and finished eighth in the 3A 110-meter hurdles with 17.43. He clocked 15.46 in the prelims to finish fifth.
Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek junior Benjamin Black was second in the 100 with 10.59, and second in the 200 with 21.79 in the 4A West Regional.
Salisbury (N.C.) High junior Deuce Walker helped the 800 relay finish eighth, and the 400 relay finish sixth in the 2A Midwest Regional.
Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills junior Ross Smith finished sixth in the triple jump with 41-4, and 15th in the long jump with 18-4 in the 2A Midwest Regional.
West Charlotte (N.C.) High junior Jaden Smith finished 10th in the 200 (22.86) in the 3A West Regional.
Durham (N.C.) Hillside sophomore Isaiah Deloatch finished 16th in the triple jump with 38-2.75 in the 4A Mideast Regional. He had an equipment malfunction and finished 14th in the 100 with 11.65 seconds in the prelims.
Football prospects who have signed or committed
Providence Day senior Christopher Peal won the 100 (10.46) and long jump (23-8), and was third in the 200 (21.80) at the CISAA Conference Championships. The cornerback signed with Georgia.
Charlotte Christian senior Kyron Jones was second in the 100 (10.54), and helped his school win the 400 relay and 800 relay. He clocked 22.47 in the 200 in prelims. The defensive back signed with Georgia.
Charlotte Christian senior Grant Tucker was sixth in the 100 (11.1), and part of the winning 400 relay. The wide receiver has signed with Appalachian State.
Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash senior Tralon Mitchell finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with 10.87 seconds in the 3A Mideast Regional. He did 11.05 in the prelims to finish fourth. Mitchell won the 200 with 21.94. The running back/defensive back signed with Virginia Tech.
Pender (N.C.) High senior Mecca Carr-Bordeaux won the shot put (47-0.50) and discus (137-7) in the 1A Mideast Regional. He has signed with Tennessee State.
Providence Day junior Channing Goodwin was seventh in the 100 (11.29), and helped his 800 relay finish third and 400 relay finish second. He also clocked 22.82 in the 200 in prelims. The wide receiver has committed to Michigan.
Charlotte Christian junior Bryce Young was seventh in the shot put (44-6.25), fifth in the 200 (23.13). The defensive end has committed to Notre Dame.
Valdese (N.C.) Draughn junior Elijah Tillery won the long jump with 20-11.75, third in the triple jump with 40-8.75 and fifth in the high jump at 6-0 in the 1A West Regional. The quarterback has committed to Gardner-Webb.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE