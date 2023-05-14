Two-sport star Jonathan Paylor went 4-for-4 Saturday in the NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional in Franklinton, N.C.

The Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High standout won the 100-meter dash (10.83 seconds), 200 dash (21.74) and 400 dash (48.50). He was also on the winning 800 relay. Paylor will be officially visiting NC State on June 16-18.

NC State senior offensive line signee Kamen Smith of Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central won the shot put with 48 feet, 6 inches in the 2A Midwest Regional.

Clinton (N.C.) High junior Amaris Williams won the shot put (48-7), and was fifth in prelims for the 110-meter hurdles (16.42). He also qualified for the state meet after Clinton finished third in the 400 relay. Williams will officially visit NC State on June 9-11.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore David Sanders finished second in the shot put with 48-11 in the CISAA Conference Championships in Charlotte. He was also fifth in the discus with 131-7.

Monroe sophomore Jordan Young won the triple jump with 45 feet, 8.75 inches, and he was second in the long jump with 22-1.50 in the 2A Midwest Regional.

Both Sanders and Young have NC State offers in the class of 2025, and are major targets.

The NCISAA track meet will start Friday and Saturday at Concord (N.C.) Cannon School, and the NCHSAA track and field championships will be at North Carolina A&T on Friday and Saturday. The top four finishers advanced to the NCHSAA state meet.