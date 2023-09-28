As with any recruiting cycle, there are players all over the 2024 class that will make an immediate impact as freshmen. Today, Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman highlights a handful of prospects from the East that have the ability to make an immediate impact as true freshmen. RELATED: Mid-South commits that should make an instant impact in 2024 | Midwest | Southeast

Rutgers is in need of big-time playmakers because, frankly, there aren't many of them on its roster right now. Duff fits the bill and should see playing time from the first day he gets on campus. As a flex tight end, Duff creates a number of matchup issues depending on who is supposed to be guarding him. He is way too tall for any average sized defensive back to keep the ball out of his hands and any linebacker responsible for containing Duff will have a very hard time keeping up with him in the open field. The Rutgers commit is still being pursued by many other programs, including Tennessee, which recently offered him. Duff did not rule out a visit to Knoxville at some point before signing day, so Rutgers fans will want to keep an eye on that.

*****

NC State has some depth at receiver but there isn't a player on the roster that is as dynamic as Paylor. The Rivals250 prospect chose to stay with the in-state program partly because of the opportunity for early playing time and there is no reason to suspect he won't see the field plenty in his freshman year. Although he's on the shorter side, Paylor is very strong and is built to handle the physicality he'll face at the college level. Former four-star Kevin Concepcion had a breakout game this past weekend as a freshman and Paylor should be in the same situation a year from now. His speed, explosiveness, and versatility are things the coaching staff plans on taking advantage of. He can line up in the slot, in the backfield and be sent in motion to alter defensive matchups.

*****

Speaking of explosive playmakers, Staley is a great fit in the Tennessee offense because of his ability to outrun defenders. The Vols want to push the ball down the field and Staley should really help in that area. Staley brings an element of speed and explosiveness that Tennessee just doesn't have in its receiving corps right now. A state champion in the triple jump and 200m, Staley should turn heads once he arrives in Knoxville and then find the field in a number of situations during his freshman season.

*****

Reddish has already gotten a number of write-ups this season, so it should not come as a surprise that we expect him to be an instant impact player as a freshman. The Virginia Tech commit has a physical style of play that the Hokies don't have in the younger members of their secondary. With his size, range and instincts, Reddish should be able to impact the game in a variety of ways. In coverage, he's able to deny receivers the ball or bait quarterbacks into bad throws. He can be an enforcer against the run when coming downhill because he is such a big hitter and he can also jar the ball loose from receivers as they're trying to bring in a catch.

*****