Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan sophomore Jacob Smith is showing that his football skills are going to be in demand.

The NC State baseball program landed Smith on Feb. 1, 2022, and Friday he was out competing for a Wolfpack football scholarship at camp, which he earned following his performance. He checked in at 6-foot-1 1/4 and 196 pounds and got personal attention from NCSU quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper.