CHAPEL HILL — NC State senior verbal commit Dereon Seabron helped lead Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy to a win over North Carolina JV on Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Seabron played in front of NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Roy Roberson. The Rivals.com three-star prospect, who committed to NC State on Jan. 14, is originally from Norfolk, Va., and played three years at Lake Taylor High.

Click below to watch the video interview:

