As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Checking in at No. 21 is redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier, who missed this past spring with an injury. He'll be tasked with trying to replace defensive tackles Justin Jones and B.J. Hill, who were both drafted last spring.

