Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High head coach Craig Stewart knew he had a good prospect in three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins, but it was just a matter of colleges getting to know it.

That happened in February when Dawkins’ went from having some smaller offers to becoming a top priority for teams from the ACC, Big 10 and SEC. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder made his commitment to NC State Monday evening over a final five that also included Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.