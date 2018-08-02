Ticker
football

Coach: Terrell Dawkins keeps getting better

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Dawkins announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Monday night.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High head coach Craig Stewart knew he had a good prospect in three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins, but it was just a matter of colleges getting to know it.

That happened in February when Dawkins’ went from having some smaller offers to becoming a top priority for teams from the ACC, Big 10 and SEC. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder made his commitment to NC State Monday evening over a final five that also included Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

