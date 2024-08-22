NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion is close with his senior younger brother Arrion Concepcion, and they are similar sized.

NC State landed Arrion Concepcion of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High on June 23. He had offers from NC State, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Indiana, Louisville, Charlotte, East Carolina, Campbell, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Marshall, James Madison, Temple and Georgia Southern.