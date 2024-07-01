Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High coach Craig Underwood appreciated NC State’s approach in landing his prized offensive lineman.

Senior left tackle Michael Gibbs picked NC State over Virginia Tech and Duke on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Gibbs was a Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 27 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2025.

Underwood is excited about Gibbs’ long-term potential.