Auburn senior outside linebacker Cam Riley officially visited NC State on Jan. 26-28, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Monday. He will be one of six new linebackers at NC State — one transfer, one junior college transfer and four prep recruits.

NC State linebacking unit was going to look different next year with the departures of Payton Wilson and Jaylon Scott .

Riley verbally committed to Auburn relatively early in the class of 2020. The then 6-foot-4, 210-pounder was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, No. 15 overall in Alabama and No. 27 at outside linebacker nationally coming out of Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest High.

Riley picked Auburn over offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State among others.

Riley broke into the starting lineup his junior year in 2022 — starting seven of 11 games — and had 66 tackles, including 12 stops against Alabama. He followed up with 32 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for his senior year in 13 games (one start).

Riley’s fifth-year of college is the extra COVID year. Riley has grown to 6-5 and 242 pounds, and he has 120 career tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 46 career games.