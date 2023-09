New NC State senior outside linebacker commit Joshua Ofor has his best football ahead of him.

Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy’s Hill second-year coach Earthwind Moreland loves the versatility of Ofor, who he plays in a variety of positions. Ofor officially visited NC State on Sept. 8-10 and publicly announced Monday that he was going to NC State. East Carolina, Ole Miss and Tulane were other options.