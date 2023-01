A lot has changed since Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior outside linebacker Cayden Jones had last unofficially visited NC State.

Jones wasn’t completely sure, but his last trip to NC State might have been nearly a year ago Jan. 30, 2022. Since then, his good friend and Christ School teammate Zack Myers picked NC State and has enrolled this month.

Jones also has seen former Greenies star Aydan White blossom into an All-ACC cornerback at NC State this past season.