Caleb Mills has exploded on to recruiting scene
GREENSBORO — Asheville (N.C.) Christian senior combo guard Caleb Mills has exploded on to the scene in July.
Mills wasn’t an unknown to mid-majors, but all it took was a few big games during the first evaluation period in Atlanta, followed up by continued evidence he was an elite scorer during the second evaluation period.
The slender 6-foot-4, 165-pound Mills knew his life had changed after he had 36 points and seven three-pointers in a game while playing in an Under Armour-sponsored event with PSB Elite traveling team. He played well the next day, and the offers went from trickling in to flowing.
