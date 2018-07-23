Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Caleb Mills has exploded on to recruiting scene

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30

Scgfxgnbcb8zgwuuei85
Asheville (N.C.) Christian senior guard Caleb Mills has seen his recruitment blow up in July.
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

GREENSBORO — Asheville (N.C.) Christian senior combo guard Caleb Mills has exploded on to the scene in July.

Mills wasn’t an unknown to mid-majors, but all it took was a few big games during the first evaluation period in Atlanta, followed up by continued evidence he was an elite scorer during the second evaluation period.

The slender 6-foot-4, 165-pound Mills knew his life had changed after he had 36 points and seven three-pointers in a game while playing in an Under Armour-sponsored event with PSB Elite traveling team. He played well the next day, and the offers went from trickling in to flowing.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}