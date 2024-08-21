All it can take is one day for a football recruit to see his life change.

That proved to be Tuesday for Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove junior defensive tackle Ben Boulware Jr.

Boulware and Oak Grove played a scrimmage last week in the D.J. Reader Football Jamboree at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, but he’s not sure if schools found out about him from there. But they have found the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder and Florida State and Georgia both offered Tuesday.