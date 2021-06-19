A look back at past College World Series for Wolfpack baseball

There was something both unexpected and favored about NC State’s first two trips to the College World Series.

Just like this one in 2021.

Maybe that’s what makes being an NC State so much fun and so frustrating at the same time, the thrill of the comeback by an underdog team or the joy of watching the Wolfpack exceed expectations.

And this year’s version of Elliott Avent’s team had the most amazing season-long comeback in the history of the program, from losing eight of the first nine ACC games early in the year to losing to top-ranked Arkansas 21-2 in the opening round of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.

Yet Avent and his team overcame obstacle after obstacle on their road to Omaha, Nebraska, for the program’s third visit to college baseball’s biggest event. And it has been a satisfyingly sad journey for the head coach, who lost his biggest fan just before the start of his 25th season when his father, Jack Avent, died at the age of 93.

Dad was certainly smiling down on his son’s team when they came back with two one-run victories over the Razorbacks to earn one of the eight spots in the final field.

There are great expectations for the Wolfpack faces Stanford Saturday afternoon in its opening game of this year’s event at T.D. Ameritrade Stadium, especially from those who went before them.

“It is such a good, scrappy team,” said veteran major league pitcher Mike Caldwell, the freshman ace of the 1968 team. “They have five or six quality pitchers who throw a lot of strikes. After what they did to Arkansas, the No. 1 team in the country, they just might have a chance.”

Caldwell’s team finished tied for third in the nation in the old format of the CWS in 1968. More than a dozen of them went to Omaha to watch the 2013 team compete. The current squad reminds him of his team long ago.

“We just didn’t realize that we weren’t supposed to win,” Caldwell said. “I have a feeling these guys are a lot like that. They had a poor beginning, they battled back to the top of the [Atlantic Coast Conference] and won at Arkansas. It’s been a great year for them.

“And with a few good bounces here and there…”