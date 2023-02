Southern Durham sophomore small forward Jackson Keith became the first in-state prospect that NC State has offered in the class of 2025.

Keith took in both games of the NC State and North Carolina series this season, and was offered following the Wolfpack’s 77-69 win over the Tar Heels in Raleigh on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder had unofficially visited NC State this past August, but getting the offer made everything special.