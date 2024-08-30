Advertisement
NC State's fall camp in soundbites — the players
NC State players have produced some fun quotes this past month.
• Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 29
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
• Jacey Zembal
Rivals250 WR Je'rel Bolder loves his fit at NC State
Four-star WR Je'rel Bolder declared in-state for NC State on June 23.
• Sam Spiegelman
NC State football commitments in action — Week 1
Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television.
• Jacey Zembal
NC State's fall camp in soundbites
NC State is done with "talking season," but that doesn't mean that some fun and emotional things weren't said.
• Jacey Zembal
Western Carolina game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 38-21 win over Western Carolina on Thursday.
