Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes was frustrated with his players' approach in the second half in falling 83-76 at NC State on Tuesday.

Forbes didn't like the ball movement especially — WFU finished with 10 assists — and he knew his squad got taken advantage of in the paint. NC State had a 50-30 points in the paint advantage and went 25 of 33 at the free-throw line.

Click below to watch Forbes' post-game press conference following the loss: