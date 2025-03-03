NC State to honor at least six seniors Wednesday

NC State will be having at least six seniors play at the Lenovo Center for the last time Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Some like Breon Pass, have played for the Wolfpack all four years, which NCSU coach Kevin Keatts has called an oddity in his program. Forward Jericole Hellems was the last Wolfpack player to achieve it from 2018-19.

Seniors Jayden Taylor (Butler), Michael O’Connell (Stanford) and Ben Middlebrooks (Clemson) arrived last year and were part of the squad that won nine-straight games and won the ACC Tournament and reached the Final Four.

Senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Louisville) and senior forward Dontrez Styles (North Carolina/Georgetown) arrived this season.

Wing Marcus Hill began the season thinking it would be his senior year, but a junior college ruling last December has opened the door for an extra year of eligibility. Keatts said he hasn’t talked yet with Hill about his plans for next year, which could include playing professionally overseas, returning to NC State move on to school No. 4 in the transfer portal.

NC State is 11-18 overall and 4-14 in the ACC with home vs. Pittsburgh and at Miami (Fla.) on March 8 on the horizon.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference: