NC State to honor at least six seniors Wednesday

NC State will be having at least six seniors play at the Lenovo Center for the last time Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
Some like Breon Pass, have played for the Wolfpack all four years, which NCSU coach Kevin Keatts has called an oddity in his program. Forward Jericole Hellems was the last Wolfpack player to achieve it from 2018-19.
Seniors Jayden Taylor (Butler), Michael O’Connell (Stanford) and Ben Middlebrooks (Clemson) arrived last year and were part of the squad that won nine-straight games and won the ACC Tournament and reached the Final Four.
Senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Louisville) and senior forward Dontrez Styles (North Carolina/Georgetown) arrived this season.
Wing Marcus Hill began the season thinking it would be his senior year, but a junior college ruling last December has opened the door for an extra year of eligibility. Keatts said he hasn’t talked yet with Hill about his plans for next year, which could include playing professionally overseas, returning to NC State move on to school No. 4 in the transfer portal.
NC State is 11-18 overall and 4-14 in the ACC with home vs. Pittsburgh and at Miami (Fla.) on March 8 on the horizon.
Click below to watch Keatts' press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE