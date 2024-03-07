NC State's Aydan White and Timothy McKay have had a unique journey to their senior years.

White appeared to be ready to play at another college this season after entering the portal, but then changed his mind and was convinced to return to Raleigh. McKay's journey started when he was 16 years old and arrived from Raleigh Wakefield High, joining his brother, former Wolfpack quarterback Matthew McKay. Two degrees later, he's ready for a big senior season.

White and McKay talked to the media Thursday, and were joined by junior nickel Devon Marshall, who just arrived mid-semester from Villanova. Marshall talked about his adjustment from an FCS school, and his plan always has revolved around making it to a P4 conference program and then the NFL.

Click below to watch the videos: