NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson found out after that practice that Dec. 19 would be "Payton Wilson Day."

Wilson was greeted by Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and NCSU coach Dave Doeren in the proclamation. Wilson then talked to the media about his season and plans for the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae, quarterback Brennan Armstrong and left tackle tackle Anthony Belton also talked with the media Tuesday.

Click below to watch the videos: