Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County junior Paul McNeil has proven over the last two years that he's one of the top scorers in the class of 2024.

McNeil, who Rivals.com has ranked No. 38 overall, verbally committed to NC State, and The Wolfpack Central has been there from the start in his recruitment.

Here is a look back at scouting videos from McNeil's sophomore and junior years, plus with Garner Road 16s traveling team.