Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players after NC State win
Purdue coach Matt Painter, along with Zach Edey, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer, took questions from the media after defeating NC State 63-50 in the Final Four on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament in Glendale, Ariz.
Click below to watch the postgame press conference:
