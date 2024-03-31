Video: NC State's Wes Moore guides Wolfpack to Final Four
NC State coach Wes Moore takes questions from the media Sunday after defeating Texas 76-66 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in Portland, Ore.
NC State will play South Carolina next Friday in the Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio.
Click below to watch the press conference:
