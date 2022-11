NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson joked that he's the one most likely to cry as he watches his seniors a few select underclassman go through Senior Day on Saturday.

Gibson and the Wolfpack take on Boston College, who could have freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead under center.

Gibson also talked about how the defense responded against Wake Forest and the play of NCSU freshman quarterback MJ Morris.

Click below to watch the video: