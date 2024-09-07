CHARLOTTE — NC State senior quarterback Grayson McCall struggled after the Wolfpack's first drive and the game snowballed on him.

McCall went 15-of-22 passing for 104 yards and one pick-six interception, and rushed nine times for six yards in a 51-10 loss to No. 14-ranked Tennessee on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

