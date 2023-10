NC State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper broke down what went into the difficult decision to insert sophomore quarterback MJ Morris into the starting lineup.

Roper didn't expect to many changes to have to occur, but pointed out that the players around Morris will need to make it easier for him. Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong handled the benching as well as expected, and Roper said he'll be ready for whatever is needed moving forward.

