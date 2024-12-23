Published Dec 23, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 23
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State overwhelms Rider, break until Dec. 31

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Rider

The Wolfpack Central — Transfer hot board, 4.0

Raleigh News & Observer —First look: NC State football faces East Carolina at the Military Bowl in Annapolis

Raleigh News & Observer —No sweat: Three takeaways from NC State’s big win over Rider to close non-conference play

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State signee Will Wilson named South Carolina’s Mr. Football for 2024

Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: N.C. State defeats Rider 89-63

Charlotte Observer — ‘Basketball saved my life’: How Tamar Slay is opening a nearly $45 million sports facility

Technician — NC State men’s basketball exemplifies unity in 89-63 blowout against Rider

GoPack.com — Pack Sprints Past Rider, 89-63

GoPack.com — #6 Wolfpack Takes Top-15 Win Over #12 Cornell

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

