Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 23

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State overwhelms Rider, break until Dec. 31
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Rider
The Wolfpack Central — Transfer hot board, 4.0
Raleigh News & Observer —First look: NC State football faces East Carolina at the Military Bowl in Annapolis
Raleigh News & Observer —No sweat: Three takeaways from NC State’s big win over Rider to close non-conference play
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State signee Will Wilson named South Carolina’s Mr. Football for 2024
Raleigh News & Observer —Photos: N.C. State defeats Rider 89-63
Charlotte Observer — ‘Basketball saved my life’: How Tamar Slay is opening a nearly $45 million sports facility
Technician — NC State men’s basketball exemplifies unity in 89-63 blowout against Rider
GoPack.com — Pack Sprints Past Rider, 89-63
GoPack.com — #6 Wolfpack Takes Top-15 Win Over #12 Cornell
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
