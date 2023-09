NC State senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson is used to playing in close games on the road, but teammate Caden Fordham is just at the beginning of his journey.

Wilson had 13 tackles and half a sack and Fordham had 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in his first NC State start at middle linebacker to help the Wolfpack top Virginia 24-21 on Friday in Charlottesville, Va. Previous starter Devon Betty had a child this week, so Fordham was called upon to fill the void.

